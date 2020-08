DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A recent spike in cases out in Danbury has led the city to add new testing sites.

Testing is free and there’s no appointment or referral needed. You can get tested today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Broadview Middle School.

Testing is also available all this week from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CHC of Danbury. Results are available in two to three days.