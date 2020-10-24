Danbury school district postponing all in-person classes, to continue remote learning

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — On Friday, Danbury school officials reached out to families to confirm the district would continue remote learning and postpone all in-person classes.
Dear Families and Community Members:
As a school district, we have been closely monitoring the increase in the community of positive COVID-19 cases and received updated information earlier this afternoon. After consultation with the Mayor, Department of Public Health and medical advisors, we are postponing all in-person classes across the district and will continue remote learning. At the K-5 level, this means students will continue with their current teacher and their distance learning schedule they have been in since September. At the 6-12 level, students will begin their revised bell schedule as posted in PowerSchool.
Due to school closures, the SAT’s will be cancelled on Tuesday, October 27th.
Breakfast and lunch for students will continue to be available for pick-up on Monday-Friday at all schools from 12 pm – 2 pm.
We are closely monitoring this situation and working with the Mayor, Department of Public Health and medical advisors and will provide you with updates as we know more. Please know as a district we are committed to returning to in-person learning as soon as the community conditions allow us to safely do so. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact your building administrator.
Sincerely,
Dr. Sal