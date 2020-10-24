Danbury school district postponing all in-person classes, to continue remote learning

A teacher sits in an empty classroom and prepares materials for children at a closed school in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Amid widespread efforts to curb the new wave of coronavirus infections in one of the hardest hit European countries, the Czech Republic closed again all its schools on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — On Friday, Danbury school officials reached out to families to confirm the district would continue remote learning and postpone all in-person classes.

According to the statement, students Kindergarten – 5th Grade will continue their distance learning schedule.

“At the 6-12 level, students will begin their revised bell schedule as posted in PowerSchool,” officials say. Due to the school closures, SATs scheduled for Oct. 27 have been canceled.

Breakfast and lunch for students will still be available for pick-up on Monday – Friday at all schools from noon to 2 p.m. You can read the full statement below: