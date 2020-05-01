DEEP: Expect park closures this weekend

(WTNH) — With people around the state following the governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order, many are ready to get outside at the first sign of good weather.

With nice weather forecast for this weekend, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) anticipates several state parks will reach capacity and be closed for the day, as has been the case on nice weather days over the last several weeks, particularly on weekends.

DEEP has implemented lower capacity limits at parks to keep visitor numbers at a level that can support good social distancing.