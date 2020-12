(WTNH) — Officials reported Friday an incarcerated individual died due to COVID-19 on Thursday.

The 47-year-old male had been transferred from the Agency’s MacDougall-Walker Medical Isolation Unit to an outside hospital for treatment in Nov..

He last entered the Connecticut correctional system in March and was serving a two and a half year sentence for selling drugs and assault. He had recently been cleared to be released on a reentry furlough prior to his death.