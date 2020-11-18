Department of Correction report inmate dies due to COVID-19

(WTNH) — On Wednesday, the Department of Correction reported an inmate has passed away due to coronavirus.

Officials say the 45-year-old infected male was transferred from the Osborn Correctional Institution to an outside hospital for treatment on Oct. 15.

The inmate returned to the correctional system on Oct. 19, where he was serving a 3-year sentence for burglary and strangulation.

“This is a sobering reminder that we cannot let our guard down when it comes to the coronavirus. We will continue to take the necessary precautions to limit its spread within our facilities,” said Commissioner Designate Angel Quiros. “My condolences go out to his family and loved ones.”

The Department of Correction has recently completed its third round of mass testing. They report a COVID-19 positivity rate of just under 1 percent.