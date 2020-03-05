Department of Public Health: Eight CT residents tested for Coronavirus, none tested positive

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) tells News 8 that eight Connecticut residents have been tested for Coronavirus, and all those tests have come back negative. That means there have been no cases diagnosed in the state so far.

According to the DPH, there are Connecticut residents who are “self-monitoring” – keeping themselves under watch – but no people in the state who are officially “quarantined.”

Coronavirus has been diagnosed in all the states that border Connecticut, with New York reporting it’s 13th confirmed case on Thursday. In a poll on WTNH.com earlier this week, 52% of respondents said they were more concerned about a Coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut with the cases arising in the surrounding states.

On February 28, Governor Lamont announced that the State lab in Rocky Hill was approved to test patients for Coronavirus, instead of tests needing to be sent to the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta.