CT Department of Public Health ‘strongly recommends’ everyone to wear masks indoors

Protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, D.C., February 26, 2020. (Eva Hambach / AFP / Getty)

Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Public Health “strongly recommends” anyone over the age of two to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.

CDC classified Hartford, New London, New Haven, Fairfield, Tolland, Windham and Middlesex counties as areas with “substantial” COVID-19 community spread.

RELATED: CDC classifies seven Connecticut counties as areas with substantial COVID-19 community transmission

Substantial community transmission is classified by the CDC as 50-99 cumulative cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days.

CT DPH is issuing a health alert for Middlesex County, recommending that ALL CT residents over aged two years, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, return to wearing masks when in indoor public spaces.https://t.co/mA1Nll8vZk — CT Public Health (@CTDPH) August 1, 2021

“While Litchfield county does not currently meet the threshold, the likelihood is high that they will soon meet the threshold, and therefore universal masking indoors is an important precaution,” according to the Department of Public Health.