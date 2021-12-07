Dept. of Public Health Commissioner discusses the state’s increased COVID-19 positivity rate

(WTNH) – The state’s COVID-19 positivity rate is at 8.3 percent on Tuesday afternoon. That’s a jump from Monday’s 5.8 percent.

Connecticut’s Department of Public Health Commissioner told News 8 she isn’t surprised.

“So, this higher positivity rate is really not a surprise to me at all given the trajectory we’ve been seeing in cases and particularly in hospitalizations. To go from 300 hospitalizations to 500 hospitalizations in such a short period of time is extremely concerning,” Dr. Manisha Juthani said.

Dr. Manisha Juthani says she believes the use of at-home tests is causing the overall denominator for the positivity rate to be lower, in turn causing the positivity rate to spike higher.

She is urging anyone over the age of 18 to get a booster shot.

