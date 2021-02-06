Dept. of Public Health urging residents to stay home for Super Bowl Sunday

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

(WTNH) — The state Department of Public Health is issuing a Public Health Alert, asking Connecticut residents to “stay safe, stay home” for the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Experts warn that Super Bowl parties could become ‘super’ spreaders and trigger a surge in COVID-19 infections. Instead, they are asking residents to stay at home and watch the big game with household members.

In addition, snow is headed toward Connecticut and may drop between 3”-6” of snow across most of the state, so officials say staying home would be ideal anyway.

Experts ask that if others do visit, wear a mask at all times.

“Connecticut’s numbers are going in the right direction,” said Connecticut Public Health Acting Commissioner Deidre S. Gifford, MD MPH. “We don’t want the spike in cases that we saw after the holidays, so please enjoy the game with your household members only. Vaccines are being administered at a steady pace, so if we can all minimize spread just a bit longer we’ll be in a much safer, healthier place in the near future.”

Right now, there are 20 known cases of COVID-19 with the B117 variant in Connecticut, which spreads more easily.