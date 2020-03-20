Discounted meals for first responders available at diners in West Haven and Hamden

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Much of the state is on lock down due to the Coronavirus outbreak, but at Elm Diner in West Haven it’s business as usual.

While only offering takeout and delivery due to the statewide restaurant ban, they wanted to find a way to give back during these tough times.

“We’re gunna do a 50 percent discount to the police department, fire department and paramedics,” said owner Ahmet Kangal. “They are there for us around the clock and it just comes from my heart.”

Kangal also owns Three Brothers Diner in Hamden which offers the discount as well. And while his business is down almost 70 percent since the ban, he believes that this is money well-spent.

“Maybe there’s a time that I’m going to do it out of my pocket,” said Kangal. “I never think about that. I never think about the money, I just want to help them out.”

The two diners plan to offer the discount to our first responders for as long as this outbreak persists; a generous act that members of the community commend.

“I think it’s really generous of him to do that because it’s the people who are working around the clock right now,” said North Haven resident Eileen Frawley.

Another customer frequently comes in with his first responder friend who is very grateful for the kind act.

“I come here two to three times a week with a friend of mine who’s a West Haven police sergeant,” said West Haven resident Brian Banning. “He greatly appreciates it along with the other officers they take care of.”

To Kangal, that makes it all worth it.

“I’m sure they are round the clock now and what they do is for us is for our benefit,” said Kangal. “If I can give them a cup of coffee, something to eat, that’s what will make me happy.”



















