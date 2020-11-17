DMHAS commissioner tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS) Commissioner Miriam Delphin-Rittmon has tested positive for COVID-19.

The DMHAS reported Tuesday the commissioner has tested positive for the virus and is in self-isolation.

“While I am experiencing mild symptoms, I am able to rest and safely quarantine at home,” said Commissioner Delphin-Rittmon. “I have had limited face-to-face contact with co-workers due to teleworking and I have been in daily contact with the team at DMHAS. I am grateful my colleagues in the office have not been exposed,” she concluded.

Tuesday, the DMHAS also released aggregate data of the reported number of lab-confirmed COVID cases in inpatients and staff within the state’s inpatient facilities.

The DMHAS reports they “operate over 760 mental health and substance use beds and employs approximately 3,300 staff throughout its statewide service system.”

Of those patients and staff, since March 1, 2020, 87 inpatients have tested positive and 160 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

For more information, visit the DMHAS COVID-19 Response webpage at https://portal.ct.gov/DMHAS-COVID-19.