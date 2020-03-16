Closings
DMV announces executive team member at Wethersfield office tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

CT department of motor vehicles - dmv_225314

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles announced Monday that an executive team member within the agency’s Wethersfield office has tested positive for coronavirus.

Commissioner Sibongile Magubane says that the employee holds an administrative position and does not serve the general public with DMV transactions.

The employee has not been at work since Tuesday, March 10 and is currently at home recovering.

The individuals at the DMV who may have come in contact with that person are also at home, self-monitoring for 14 days.

“The safety of the visiting public and our employees is our greatest concern, which is why all of our staff members who may have had contact with this employee have been notified and are self-monitoring as well. I must stress that this person did not have contact with any members of the public who came to our office to conduct business and worked solely within our administrative offices,” said Magubane.

In addition, out of an abundance of caution, the Wethersfield DMV office will be closed through Wednesday, March 18, to allow for a deep cleaning and will reopen on Thursday, March 19.

