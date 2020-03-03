Do I have the flu or coronavirus? How much will coronavirus medical screenings, care cost me?

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Masks and hand sanitizer are becoming hard to come by now that positive cases of the coronavirus have been reported in the U.S. But what do you do if you are sick? And how do you know if what you have is just a cold, the flu or coronavirus? And how will you pay for it if you have to be quarantined?

The coronavirus is hard to diagnose because the symptoms mostly mimic the flu, with tendencies to cough, shortness of breath and fever. But one thing to highlight, experts say, is that you can only get the virus if you’ve made contact with it.

It could take up to two weeks before symptoms start to appear.

Doctor Frank Mongillo, an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Haven, says the coronavirus is concerning because of the similarities to other upper-respiratory illnesses.

“We think this one’s a little more contagious and probably more virulent,” he says. “What I would be more concerned about is if you start getting symptoms that look more bacterial.”

At this point, symptoms like respiratory distress, shortness of breath and coughing are not direct indicators that you have COVID 19, but it is still something to be proactive about.

Experts tell News 8, the focus is on two groups: those who have traveled to at-risk areas like China and Italy, and those with compromised immune systems like patients with heart or lung diseases.

News 8’s Jocelyn Maminta sat down with an Infectious Disease Specialist on Monday afternoon who agreed, adding treatment at this point is only supportive.

“Getting enough fluids, taking Tylenol as necessary for aches and pains and isolating yourself as asked to do so by your public health authorities and your primary health care team,” says Dr. Stephanie Wright. “Do things that make sense, wash your hands, don’t cough on other people.

Now there have reportedly been issues surrounding people across the country who have received high medical bills after coronavirus screenings.

News 8 reached out to the CT Dept. of Insurance and they expect all health insurers to cover all diagnostic tests subject, of course, to the terms of their policies.

Anyone with issues – should it come to that point – can contact the CT Health Department.