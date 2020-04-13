DOC confirms first inmate death to coronavirus in Connecticut

Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Corrections confirmed the first inmate death as a result of the coronavirus Monday afternoon.

DOC says the inmate was a male in his 60s. He was tested for the virus on April 6 after showing symptoms. He was taken to UConn Health to intensive treatment on April 8, and a positive test result came back April 9. According to DOC, the inmate had preexisting underlying medical conditions.

DOC reports the inmate was imprisoned for a two-year sentence for criminal possession of a firearm. He was approved last month for discretionary release, but “an appropriate home sponsor could not be located by the offender. As a result, the offender would have had no place to stay upon release and remained in the facility.”

His maximum release date was March 12, 2021, DOC reports.

“My sympathies go out to the offender’s family,” said Department of Correction Commissioner Rollin Cook. “One death is too many, he joins the more the approximately 600 Connecticut residents who have lost their lives to this tragic disease. We will continue to do everything possible to keep the offenders and staff safe.”