DOC reports third coronavirus related death of Connecticut inmate

SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) — The state Department of Correction confirmed Wednesday a third Connecticut inmate has died from coronavirus complications.

Officials say the 74-year-old inmate died Tuesday evening; The individual was receiving treatment at the UConn Health Center since April 19.

The inmate had preexisting underlying medical conditions, according to DOC.

Related Content: DOC: Second Connecticut inmate dies after contracting coronavirus

The individual entered the correctional system in 1970 and was serving a life sentence for Murder. They were last housed at Osborn Correctional.

“Any life lost to this terrible disease is a tragedy,” said Commissioner Rollin Cook. “I vow to keep working to do whatever possible to continue to limit the spread of the coronavirus until this health crisis passes. My condolences go out to the deceased individual’s family.”