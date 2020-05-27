Breaking News
DOC: Seventh Connecticut inmate dies from coronavirus-complications

 

Coronavirus

SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) — Another inmate under the supervision of the State Department of Correction has died from complications with coronavirus.

The 60-year-old male is the seventh inmate in Connecticut to die from a coronavirus-related illness.

He was transferred from Osborn Correctional to the UConn Health Center on April 30, where he succumbed to his illness on Tuesday.

DOC says the individual has been taken to the hospital several times throughout his 28 years of incarceration.

He was serving a 43-year sentence for Murder and his maximum release date would have been in September of 2023.

“I was hopeful that we would not experience another death due to the coronavirus,” said Commissioner Rollin Cook. “We will keep working to prevent any more. My condolences go out to his family and loved ones.”

Out of the 792 inmates who have tested positive for coronavirus, 514 have already recovered from the virus, according to the DOC.

