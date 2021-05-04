Doctor urges younger people to be good citizens, get COVID vaccine to protect everyone

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — With COVID-19 vaccinations open to people age 16+, and many vaccine appointments going unfilled doctors have a message for those choosing not to be vaccinated.

“You need to do your part. It’s up to all of us to protect our planet, to protect one another, to be good stewards of what we’ve received. Do your part, wear your masks, social distance, and get immunized,” says Dr. Daniel Gottschall with St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

And even though rates of death are very low in younger people, they are the highest risk group because they are more social.

“They’re going to inhibit our herd immunity but they’re going to spread it to friends, families, colleagues, workers that are more at risk,” Dr. Gottschall points out.

He also has a message for parents of young adults.

“Parents need to get immunized themselves and they need to demonstrate with their actions and their words and they need to hold their children accountable.”