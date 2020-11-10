Doctors seeing possible post-Halloween spike in CT COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Infectious disease doctors have been very concerned about the holidays and the spread of COVID-19. Now, they say they are seeing a spike in cases and hospitalizations that could be the result of Halloween events.

Doctors are hoping to spread the message that fighting the virus is more important than ever.

“This virus is just better than us and it takes its opportunities when it can,” explained Yale Infectious Disease Doctor Manisha Juthani. She says she does not like the current trend for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“What we’re seeing here in Connecticut is that there has certainly been an increase over the last week, particularly over the last four days in terms of hospitalizations,” Dr. Juthani said.

“We believe there may be a post-Halloween spike that we’re seeing and I worry very much about the upcoming holidays,” Dr. Juthani added. She believes young people are unknowingly infecting vulnerable relatives.

“It’s people in their late fifties, sixties, seventies, and eighties that I’m seeing in the hospital and many of them are not leaving their homes. They have been extremely cautious.”

She says may of those are able to go home.

Hartford Healthcare’s System Director of Infection Prevention Keith Grant (APRN) is also concerned about a rise in hospitalizations across their system. He urges people to get tested and treated.

“The earlier we can detect this disease the earlier we can get treatment to it. We know now we have formulas and medications that work very well, and this is what we should be doing.”

As for the near future, MIT’s Hartford Healthcare model shows our state seeing just over 1,000 more deaths by mid-January. For hospitalizations, it has the peak on Dec. 17, with just over 3,000 people.

Doctors point out the coming months are colder and darker, so the virus will transmit even more, even outdoors.

As for the flu season, they are hoping that mask-wearing will keep those numbers down.