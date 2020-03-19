1  of  2
First Meriden resident tests positive for coronavirus Farmington lab to begin providing coronavirus testing for CT residents
Doctors utilizing telehealth services as way for patients to consult from home

(WTNH) — There has been a lot of discussion about telehealth services and “virtual doctors visits” as part of the screening pf patients for coronavirus.

Surprisingly, Telemedicine is not a new concept in the medical field.

Mark Prete, MD, Senior Vice President and President with the Hartford HealthCare Medical Group, runs us through the basics of telehealth in the video above.

Also, we know at this point, seniors, over the age of 65, our parents and Grandparents, are in the high risk group especially those in assisted living facilities.

Laurie St. John, Vice President of Hartford HealthCare at Home and Independence at Home, discusses what steps you should be taking to protect yourself and our elderly in the video above.

