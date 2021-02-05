Don’t post your vaccination card on social media, Better Business Bureau says

(WTNH) — A warning from the Better Business Bureau as the number of people vaccinated in Connecticut continues to grow, and so does the risk for identity theft.

It seems like a lot of people who get vaccinated go onto social media and post their vaccination ID card. On it has personal information, and the Better Business Bureau says it is a bad idea to put it out in public.

“Posting that card means you are posting your first name and last name and date of birth and probably also your healthcare provider,” Luke Frey, Better Business Bureau.

All it takes is a thumb to scroll through the right social media and hackers sitting on those living room couch can find hundreds of vaccination ID cards out there.

So what can an identity thief do with this information? They can start to dig deeper. If you post it, the Better Business Bureau says you put a target on your back and with a few simple searches, hackers may be able to get one more piece of information that will allow them to access your identity. The less personal information you have out there, the less chance you’ll become a victim.

“A lot of people ask how is this actually going to hurt me posting it? Again it’s just one more element of your identity you really don’t need to post out there,” Frey adds.

Doctors are asking that once you get vaccinated to laminate the ID card. It’s a good idea because you may need to show that ID card later on, say to get on a plane. So they are now finding those for sale on different websites, which are selling forgeries and people know what they look like to make fakes.

“It’s actually Identity Theft Awareness Week this week, so it is a perfect time to be talking about little things like this that could potentially put your identity at risk.”

So if you do want to post something on social media showing that you are proud you got vaccinated, get a little pen that goes on your lapel and you can post that. That way everybody knows you got vaccinated without having access to your personal ID.