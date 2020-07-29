Doo-wop singer serenades Gaylord Specialty Healthcare workers upon COVID-19 recovery

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 81-year-old West Haven man, famous for his singing voice, serenaded the staff at Gaylord Specialty Healthcare Wednesday morning. It was his way of thanking them for helping him recover from Covid-19.

Marty Ganter was part of the 1950s doo-wop group The Academics. He had been singing ever since then, right up until a few months ago when he caught Covid-19. The disease almost silenced him for good.

He spent weeks at Yale-New Haven Hospital, then came to Gaylord Specialty Healthcare in Wallingford for rehabilitation. He was so weak from the Coronavirus, he couldn’t even walk. Therapists at Gaylord got him back on his feet, and he was able to walk out the door on his own. That is important because he has a date to walk somewhere very important.

“I’m walking my daughter down the aisle August 30,” said Ganter. “She’s getting married and thank God I’m still here. From what I understand, I almost didn’t make it, so I’m thankful for that.”

He also sang a little to thank his caregivers. Ganter performed part of the song “I Believe,” made popular by Frankie Laine in the 1950s. His voice was quiet and a little raspy from all the time spent on a ventilator, but perfectly in tune.