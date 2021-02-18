Dos and Don’ts when getting COVID vaccine

New Haven, Conn. – There are common mistakes people are making when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Here’s a list of Dos and Don’ts:

DON’T get the shot if you’ve been exposed or tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days.

Experts say if you had COVID-19, you can wait to get your vaccine after 90 days since there is evidence you are protected from getting it again for at least three months.

DON’T get any other vaccines at least two weeks before. At this point, it’s unclear how they could interact with one another.

Lastly, DON’T take Tylenol or Motrin before you get the shot, but if you have symptoms, experts say to go for the Tylenol.

“Usually the anti-antiinflammatory agents, they may modulate your immune response and I think with something like this you don’t want to take any chances. So if you have to take something, take Tylenol and take it once you get symptoms rather than premeditated,” said Yale School of Public Health’s Dr. Albert Ko.

Here’s what you should DO:

Doctors recommend once you get the vaccine try to keep your normal routine.

Make sure you get your second dose.

Monitor your symptoms, since many have gotten a fever or sore arm, especially after the second shot.