DPH: 600 doses of Moderna COVID vaccine that experienced temp variation at Charter Oak Health Center are ‘stable and good to use’

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The State Department of Public Health is addressing a temperature variation involving 600 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Charter Oak Health Center in Hartford.

The variation occurred overnight Feb. 19 to Feb. 20 when a freezer wasn’t properly closed and reportedly rose above the temperature range recommended for vaccine storage.

An alarm monitoring the internal temperature in the freezer did turn on, but because it was overnight, the alarm was not heard.

Upon discovery on Feb. 20 that the safety door lock had failed on the freezer, Charter Oak staff segregated the 600 doses and contacted DPH officials and Moderna to assess the viability of the doses of vaccine.

Saturday, Feb. 27, DPH announced it had received word from Moderna that the doses were still viable and can be administered. In an email from Moderna late night Friday, Feb. 26, Moderna said that the doses were “stable and good to use through 3/19/21.”

“All of our vaccine providers have been very vigilant about ensuring that no vaccine doses are wasted and all shots get into people’s arms. Charter Oak did the right thing by immediately segregating these doses, contacting DPH and Moderna to determine if they would still be usable, and instituting new safeguards and policies to ensure this doesn’t happen again. I’m glad that we know now the doses are still effective and can be administered to individuals,” said Acting DPH Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford.

DPH added, “Prior to this notification, Charter Oak had not administered any of the 600 doses to patients. There were never questions or concerns about the safety of any vaccine administered by Charter Oak Health Center nor any other vaccine provider in the State of Connecticut.”

In a statement from Charter Oak Friday,