CT DPH urges residents to limit non-essential travel between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. as 68 cities, towns hit ‘Red Zone’

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) has issued a statewide Public Health Advisory for all residents as COVID-19 cases rise across the state.

According to state data released Thursday, 68 towns and cities are now in the “Red Alert zone” in terms of COVID-19 positivity rates.

Our updated COVID-19 Alert Map shows that the virus continues to spread throughout Connecticut.



We now have 68 towns and cities in the Red Alert Level, the highest of the state's four alert levels.



To see town-level data, check out this interactive map: https://t.co/lBqnAuiu3D pic.twitter.com/5yGZyOzZrj — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) November 5, 2020

According to state officials, “The red zone indicates municipalities that have an average daily COVID-19 case rate over the last two weeks of greater than 15 per 100,000 population.”

Shortly after that report, DPH announced their recommendation that all residents limit any non-essential trips outside the home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. in order to “reduce the risk of further viral transmission.”

Both announcements came hours before Governor Ned Lamont’s executive order rolling back the state to Phase 2.1 goes into effect.

Under Phase 2.1, which goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, all restaurants, theaters and event venues must reduce their indoor capacity to 50%. Also, restaurants must close to indoor dining at 9:30 p.m.

DPH said its advisory works in concert with the governor’s executive order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus and “applies to every Connecticut resident, except 1) those who are essential workers who must leave home in order to go to their jobs; and 2) anyone who must leave their home on an emergency basis to seek medical care or to purchase medical supplies, food or groceries.”

The governor also tightening restrictions on social gatherings. He’s asking people to limit indoor and outdoor gatherings to 10 people or less.

He wants that rule to apply to Thanksgiving celebrations, as well.

“It’s our strong feeling that if we limit those private gatherings for a time, we’ll get a handle on it,” Gov. Lamont said.