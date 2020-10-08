Dr. Birx meets with UConn leaders, health officials on Covid-19 outbreak, containment efforts

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– It wasn’t until the Covid-19 pandemic that Dr. Deborah Birx became a household name as a member of the White House Task Force.

Dr. Birx was at the University of Connecticut (UConn) issuing a warning Thursday morning about what needs to happen to prevent another outbreak.

UConn was not her first stop on her college tour but she was on a roundtable there with students, faculty and Governor Ned Lamont. Then she took some questions about the university’s Covid-19 prevention plan, as well as President Trump’s coronavirus diagnoses and his response to it.

Dr. Birx also said she was impressed with UConn’s wastewater surveillance program to detect Covid outbreaks among dormitories, and gave a warning on the uptick in cases in the Northeast.

She really pushed wearing masks while indoors and about concerns over small gatherings as we enter the holiday and colder weather season.

