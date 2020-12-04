Drive-through COVID-19 testing site opens at Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH)– As the demand continues for COVID-19 testing, a new testing site has opened along the Connecticut shoreline at a location that’s familiar to a lot of people.

Hammonasset Beach State Park is typically busy in the summer with the beach and camping crowd. Now it’s busy for a whole new reason. It’s the site of Connecticut’s newest drive-through COVID-19 testing site, run by Community Health Center.

This addition comes at a time when testing is in such high demand.

“And we know that there’s been a really acute need on the shoreline for more COVID testing, and what we are hearing was people were having difficulty getting appointments at locations that required appointments,” said Leslie Gianelli, Community Health Center, Inc.

No appointment necessary here at Hammonnasset, and it’s free too. It’s open seven days a week. You can expect test results in two to three days. Getting tested is encouraged especially heading into the holidays.

“There was definitely an increase in testing right before Thanksgiving and now we’re seeing an increase in testing post Thanksgiving because people who traveled or gathered with people outside of their immediate family are concerned about exposure. And we expect that the testing levels will remain pretty heavy throughout the holiday season,” said Gianelli.

Many at Hammonasset were lined up as early as 7 in the morning before the site opened. That’s not a bad idea. Community Health Center is expecting high demand heading into the holiday season so they are recommending you go early and be ready for a bit of a wait.