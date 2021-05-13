Drive-up, walk-up sites across CT begin vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds against COVID

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Thursday is the first day 12-to-15-year-olds in Connecticut can get vaccinated against COVID-19. Drive and walk-up sites across our state began vaccinating young teens that morning.

This site takes appointments and people who just drive up. Some of the first to drive up there, families of 12 to 15 year olds.

“I’m almost there. It’s almost starting to end and stuff will go back to normal now,” said Andrew Ossino, 14, Glastonbury.

Thursday marked a light at the end of the tunnel for middle-school-age children across the Nutmeg State.

“I was kind of on the edge for like the past couple of days. But since yesterday, I was like, I think this is like the best thing for me. And after it’s done, I’ll feel a lot better,” said Ossino.

The FDA gave the approval Monday. Wednesday a CDC panel endorsed the move. The next morning, clinics across Connecticut, like this 10-lane drive up run by Community Health Center in East Hartford, began injecting younger teens with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Glastonbury’s Ossino brothers were able to get their second and first shots together.

“We’re starting to shift to a new normal and now that everybody hopefully is starting to get vaccinated. It brings us one step closer to being completely normal,” said Francesco Ossino, Glastonbury, 16.

Governor Ned Lamont says an estimated 170 thousand 12 to 15 year olds are now eligible. With more than half of all Connecticut adults fully vaccinated, demand has dropped, so young teens can walk or drive up without appointments.

That’s just what they did on Pratt & Whitney’s old runway.

“We’ve been hosting lots of events for the 16 and 17 year olds. We’ve met lots of families the’re really excited and eager. That’s the same exact energy that we’re getting from the families this morning so we’re really excited,” said Amanda Schiessl, Site Lead, Pratt & Whitney Runway Clinic.

State officials say they are working with school districts and health departments to set up some clinics for middle-school-age children.