Hand sanitizer in short supply, but is it the best defense against the coronavirus?

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fears about the spread of the coronavirus has people emptying shelves of certain products at grocery stores and pharmacies. Now, stores across the state are rationing products.

News 8 checked at a Walgreens and a CVS in Wethersfield, both out of hand sanitizer, masks, cleaning disinfectants, and Lysol. The same is happening around the state.



At Apex pharmacy in Hamden, they have been out of hand sanitizer for 12 days. They just got a new shipment on Wednesday morning, but they could only get the small bottles. The owner says even those are a popular size.

He says they are rationing how many a customer can buy at once: “We are limiting them to one package per customer, just to try and serve as many of our patients as we can.”

He says he’s not sure how long supplies will last but they have more on order.

But do these products even stand up against the coronavirus?

Does hand sanitizer work against the coronavirus? What percentage of alcohol do you need in the hand sanitizer?

News 8’s Bob Wilson asked the experts at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, and they say it works very well; it will kill the virus.

But, they say, handwashing also works as well, especially if your hands are dirty. Dirty hands tend to collect the virus, making it harder for the hand sanitizer to work.

Experts also recommend using a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

