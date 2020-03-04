Due to Coronavirus, Italian government orders sports in the country to take place without fans until April

FILE – The seats are empty as a precaution against the coronavirus at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, during the Europa League round of 32 second leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Ludogorets on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (Emilio Andreoli, UEFA via AP, File)

MILAN, Italy (AP) — All sporting events in Italy will take place without fans present for at least the next month due to the virus outbreak in the country.

The Italian government announced the measures in a new decree it issued on Wednesday night. That will likely see Italian soccer resume in full this weekend, with the calendar pushed back a week. Italy is the epicenter of Europe’s outbreak.

(Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

More than 100 people have died and more than 3,000 have been infected with COVID-19. The new decree also calls into question Italy’s Six Nations rugby match against England in Rome on March 14.