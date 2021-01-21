Dunkin’ Donuts Park to be new COVID vaccine site in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford will be used as a COVID-19 vaccination site.

Vaccinations at the baseball park, which is home to the Hartford Yard Goats, will start as early as Feb. 6.

Officials said Dunkin’ Donuts Park will likely be used for specific, by appointment testing events, adding that its use is contingent upon the availability of vaccines on a weekly basis.

Mayor Luke Bronin and Tim Restall, President of the Hartford Yard Goats, are expected to release more information during a news conference at noon. You can watch it live here.