MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The State Mosquito Management Program notified the Meriden Department of Health and Human Services that West Nile Virus was detected in mosquitoes in Meriden.

“I ask everyone to prevent mosquito bites by eliminating standing water around your home, making sure your door and window screens are in good repair, and covering bare skin and using insect repellent when outside – especially at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active”, says Lea Crown, Director of Health and Human Services.