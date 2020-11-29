East Haven Mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Mayor of East Haven has announced Saturday that he tested positive for coronavirus.

Mayor Joseph Carfora said he was informed of his diagnosis late Thanksgiving Day. He said he was experiencing mild allergy-type symptoms, which prompted him to get tested. He said he is now experiencing general flu-like symptoms.

The Mayor said in his announcement that he does not know exactly where, when, or how he contacted the virus.

He said he will remain at home to work remotely.

Mayor Carfora reminds residents to follow East Shore Health District and/or CDC COVID-19 guidelines.

