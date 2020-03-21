East Haven woman rallies to get cleaning wipes for her sick friend

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Most everyone in the United States is in need of cleaning wipes right now.

But one person who may need them more than others is East Haven resident Tracy Fucci, who needs them to wipe down her dialysis machine.

“My dialysis center…they recommended the wipes on day one for me, and they worked Fucci said. “I haven’t had any infections, and that’s a good thing.

After her teacher friend, Elizabeth Franco-Spano heard about how Fucci was impacted by the shorted she decided to help by reaching out to friends on Facebook.

And those friends didn’t disappoint. Within minutes, people were commenting looking to help. On Friday, a former student of Franco-Spano’s, Melissa Braver sent eight containers of wipes, paper goods and gloves from her employer, Just Smiles Dental, in Branford.

“Within 15 minutes, I had three containers of those wipes at the front door, and then today, Liz [Elizabeth] brought over what you saw,” Fucci told News 8. “I mean, 10, and then other stuff from the dentist in Branford; I mean just tremendous outpour.”

“She can’t see that well, so it’s easier with the wipes than to use the spray,” Franco-Spano said. “So, I put the post out there, and I had over 30 people responding.”

“[It] makes me feel good about humans, you know that everything’s not as bad as,” Fucci said. “There are good-hearted people in the world.”

“Got them for you, Trace, love you buddy,” Franco-Spano said. “The kidney transplant will come soon. I know it will.”