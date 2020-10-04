Eastern Connecticut hospitals to reinstate visitor restrictions; COVID-19 data showing uptick

(WTNH) — Backus, Windham, and Natchaug hospitals are reinstating visitor restrictions at all inpatient and outpatient locations due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Eastern Connecticut.

This after the state Department of Public Health issued a COVID-19 alert for Norwich, which saw 27 new cases Thursday, Oct. 1. Visitor restrictions are already in place at Natchaug and will be added by the end of the day Monday at Backus and Windham.

RELATED: Health officials issue warning to New London schools after jump in COVID cases

This is the highest daily total since the worldwide pandemic hit last winter.

“We are doing everything we can to protect local residents from this very significant public health crisis,” said Donna Handley, President of Backus and Windham Hospitals. “Our facilities are safe, ready, and prepared to serve our community.”

COVID-19 has surged in Norwich recently, with 119 confirmed cases Sept. 24 through Oct.1.

The increase has led to an expansion of testing sites, including a new Backus facility expected to open soon at Dodd Stadium in Norwich.

The Backus testing site on Washington Street tested 390 people on Friday, with a positivity rate of approximately 10%. This is higher than the 1.4% state average.

As of Saturday, Oct. 3, there were 16 confirmed positive cases at Backus.

RELATED: Some families thrilled with DPH’s new COVID-19 guidelines allowing visitation at nursing homes, others say they don’t go far enough

For more information about testing and how to prevent coronavirus, visit www.HartfordHealthCare.org/coronavirus.