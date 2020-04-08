Easton woman using balloons to spread cheer during pandemic

EASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One Easton woman is using her creativity to inflate spirits around her neighborhood during the pandemic.

Patty Jurgielewicz is creating punny and poignant balloon displays to lift the mood during this tough time.

Her creations all blossomed from a four-foot flower nine days ago.

“My neighbor walks by walking her dog and the look on her face…she was so delighted and so full of joy to see it,” said Jurgielewicz.

So every day since, she’s used balloons to spread a message or make someone laugh.

Jurgielewicz said they always seem to bring a smile, and cars honk their horns to show support when driving by.

“It brings me a lot of joy, and to know it’s helping other people and it’s making a difference to other people means a lot to me,” she told News 8. “I’m humbled by the reaction I’ve gotten from it, and actually, quite surprised.”

So what will she do next? Let’s just say she’s hopping to it.

“I have some Easter ideas in mind, and I’m going to put up a real pretty cross for Easter Sunday.”

So, when will it end? Well, she’s running out of balloons and since it’s a non-essential business, her stock is running low.

Also, when she heads back to work, she said she won’t have time for it anymore.