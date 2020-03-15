ECSU reports faculty member has tested positive for coronavirus

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials at Eastern Connecticut State University reported Sunday that a member of their faculty has tested positive for the highly-contagious COVID-19.

In a notification to all students Sunday, “We ask all students, faculty, and staff to continue to self-monitor their own health while practicing social distancing and healthy personal hygiene as outlined by the CDC.”

Federal health privacy law prevents the university from releasing the name of the faculty member.

Last week, all state universities were directed to move all classes online in light of the health concerns associated with the novel coronavirus.

