ECSU students create website to help people sign up for COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– In Willimantic, students at Eastern Connecticut State University are trying to make it easier for people to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.

What they did is they developed a website. They wrote the code and they designed the site which they say is very user friendly. What it does is tell people exactly what they need to even begin the process.

They also teach them how to get their own email address and they really walk them through the entire process of signing up for the vaccine.

“So you’ll get a series of emails and we actually notify you each email you get so you know which ones to click. So it’s as easy as possible and you don’t open any spam email or anything like that or scams or whatever.”

The whole reason these students became involved in this project originally is became the local health director who knew of their reputation asked them to help her with her database. They then realized that this was a much more urgent issue.

