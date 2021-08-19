Eligible patients can now schedule third COVID vaccine dose with Yale New Haven Health

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale New Haven Health announced Thursday they now have third dose COVID-19 vaccines available for the public.

Eligible patients can now schedule their third vaccine dose. Per CDC guidelines, those eligible are certain immunocompromised individuals – specifically, recipients of solid organ transplants – who have received two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccine.

Eligible patients “are advised to receive a third dose of that vaccine at least four weeks following their second dose.”

Eligible patients can schedule their appointment now for a third dose on Yale’s website.

All Yale New Haven Health administered vaccines will be scheduled at the below Northeast Medical Group (NEMG) Offices:

  • 4A Devine Street, North Haven
  • 112 Quarry Road, Trumbull
  • 1152 Kings Hwy Cutoff, Fairfield
  • 500 West Putnam Avenue, Greenwich
  • 500 Elm Street, West Haven
  • 194 Howard Street, New London

Hours are being expanded at these locations to accommodate vaccinations.

The CDC’s latest guidance does not apply to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

