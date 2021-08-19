Eligible patients can now schedule third COVID vaccine dose with Yale New Haven Health

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale New Haven Health announced Thursday they now have third dose COVID-19 vaccines available for the public.
Eligible patients can now schedule their third vaccine dose. Per CDC guidelines, those eligible are certain immunocompromised individuals – specifically, recipients of solid organ transplants – who have received two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccine.
Eligible patients “are advised to receive a third dose of that vaccine at least four weeks following their second dose.”
Eligible patients can schedule their appointment now for a third dose on Yale’s website.
All Yale New Haven Health administered vaccines will be scheduled at the below Northeast Medical Group (NEMG) Offices:
- 4A Devine Street, North Haven
- 112 Quarry Road, Trumbull
- 1152 Kings Hwy Cutoff, Fairfield
- 500 West Putnam Avenue, Greenwich
- 500 Elm Street, West Haven
- 194 Howard Street, New London
Hours are being expanded at these locations to accommodate vaccinations.
The CDC’s latest guidance does not apply to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.