Eligible patients can now schedule third COVID vaccine dose with Yale New Haven Health

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale New Haven Health announced Thursday they now have third dose COVID-19 vaccines available for the public.

Eligible patients can now schedule their third vaccine dose. Per CDC guidelines, those eligible are certain immunocompromised individuals – specifically, recipients of solid organ transplants – who have received two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccine.

Eligible patients “are advised to receive a third dose of that vaccine at least four weeks following their second dose.”

Eligible patients can schedule their appointment now for a third dose on Yale’s website.

All Yale New Haven Health administered vaccines will be scheduled at the below Northeast Medical Group (NEMG) Offices:

4A Devine Street, North Haven

112 Quarry Road, Trumbull

1152 Kings Hwy Cutoff, Fairfield

500 West Putnam Avenue, Greenwich

500 Elm Street, West Haven

194 Howard Street, New London

Hours are being expanded at these locations to accommodate vaccinations.

The CDC’s latest guidance does not apply to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.