Elmer’s Place temporarily closed after employees test positive for COVID-19

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A popular spot in New Britain has temporarily closed its doors after the city’s health department said several employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Elmer’s Place, a popular bar and restaurant on the edge of Central Connecticut State University’s campus, voluntarily closed for two weeks. One of the signs, on the establishment’s front door, reads: “Closed to quarantine for the safety of our employees and customers.”

“It’s kind of scary because it’s right next door now,” said Ron Consic, owner of City Alignment Co. His business is located near Elmer’s Place on East Street.

There were also concerns about the number of people visiting the bar and restaurant. CCSU’s President, Dr. Zulma Toro, said their Chief Operations Officer planned to go and speak with the owner about it.

“He saw a line outside of the bar,” explained Toro. “The next morning, he went to visit with them. The place was already closed.”

Dr. Toro told News 8 they’re doing all they can to keep everyone at CCSU safe. As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Dr. Toro said they’re monitoring COVID-19 numbers and data as well as working closely with off-campus students.

“We are very much educating them, informing them, following up with them and watching them, if you will,” said Dr. Toro.

She said action will be taken, if students don’t wear a mask, maintain their distance or follow orders on both indoor and outdoor gatherings. Students could face suspension or expulsion. News 8 asked Dr. Toro if there have been any large parties or gatherings this semester.

“No big parties around here because I have been strong in terms of telling everyone: ‘If there are any big parties, and we’re able to find out one of our students was the host, disciplinary action will be [taken],'” said Dr. Toro.

News 8 reached out to Elmer’s Place for a comment about the voluntary, temporary shut down, but have not heard back from them.