Emergency Services expert discusses infusion treatment at Backus Hospital for COVID patients

(WTNH) — In early November, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued emergency-use authorization for an investigational monoclonal antibody therapy for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adult and pediatric patients.

Since December, Backus Hospital has been administering the treatment and is about to mark a very impressive milestone. Dr. Kyle McClaine, Chief of Emergency Services and EMS Medical Director at Backus Hospital, joined News 8 to discuss this topic further in the video above.

