Employees of highway rest stops in Milford, Darien say facilities weren’t disinfected after workers tested positive for coronavirus

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Service plaza employees in Milford are protesting for better protection and a safer place to work after some of their own tested positive for COVID-19.
“They had some workers that tested positive with COVID-19, and they didn’t properly disinfect or clean the area which is unfair not only to the workers coming here but also the truck drivers,” Smith Thomas the union Field Organizer with 32BJ SCIU said.
Union 32BJ said one employee at the Milford service plaza and one at the Darien location tested positive for COVID-19.
The employees, deemed essential workers, said they’re working without sick days, and in Milford, no health insurance is offered.
An employee on the frontline said they weren’t given protective equipment like masks or gloves and that the restaurant [McDonald’s] wasn’t disinfected properly.
“It comes to a point where we have to balance and risk my life or what do I do to feed my family,” Thomas said.
“People’s lives are at risk, and we have to find a way to change that,” Alberto Bernardez, Connecticut District Leader with 32BJ SEIU, said.
News 8 tried to reach out to the franchise owners of McDonald’s in Milford and Darien for a statement but haven’t heard back.
Judd Everhart, Director of Communications CTDOT released the following statement:
We understand the concerns being raised and are grateful to Project Service LLC and service plaza tenants for making every effort to keep our service plazas and all employees safe and healthy. The service plazas are essential for truck drivers and other members of the public and private sector who must travel during the COVID-19 crisis, particularly those making critical deliveries to hospitals and grocery stores, and those who work there.
Project Service, LLC released the following statement:
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Project Service LLC has been focused on providing a safe, secure travel experience by delivering on the protocols from the CDC and from the State of Connecticut. This includes operating its plazas under the Governor’s Safe Store Rules, providing ques for social distancing and continuing to professionally disinfect the guest areas at our 23-service plazas in Connecticut. We employ full time union custodial associates at the I-95 sites who are working around the clock disinfecting the high touch areas, as well as the common areas that service our guests. All, while following best industry practices under the guidelines of the CDC.
While highway traffic in Connecticut is down over 50% across the state, our plaza’s continue to operate 24/7 with essential services for commercial vehicle’s and the trucking industry especially, who right now are the life-line for delivering supplies to our local communities. We are grateful for the work that they do and for the associates at the service plazas who are working to service these travelers. So whether its truckers, health care workers, or anyone considered an essential employee, the service plazas are providing all of our patrons with a safe and comfortable convenient place for fuel, food and washrooms along the Connecticut highways.