Employees of highway rest stops in Milford, Darien say facilities weren’t disinfected after workers tested positive for coronavirus

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Service plaza employees in Milford are protesting for better protection and a safer place to work after some of their own tested positive for COVID-19.

“They had some workers that tested positive with COVID-19, and they didn’t properly disinfect or clean the area which is unfair not only to the workers coming here but also the truck drivers,” Smith Thomas the union Field Organizer with 32BJ SCIU said.

Union 32BJ said one employee at the Milford service plaza and one at the Darien location tested positive for COVID-19.

The employees, deemed essential workers, said they’re working without sick days, and in Milford, no health insurance is offered.

An employee on the frontline said they weren’t given protective equipment like masks or gloves and that the restaurant [McDonald’s] wasn’t disinfected properly.

“It comes to a point where we have to balance and risk my life or what do I do to feed my family,” Thomas said.

“People’s lives are at risk, and we have to find a way to change that,” Alberto Bernardez, Connecticut District Leader with 32BJ SEIU, said.

News 8 tried to reach out to the franchise owners of McDonald’s in Milford and Darien for a statement but haven’t heard back.

Judd Everhart, Director of Communications CTDOT released the following statement:

​We understand the concerns being raised and are grateful to Project Service LLC and service plaza tenants for making every effort to keep our service plazas and all employees safe and healthy. The service plazas are essential for truck drivers and other members of the public and private sector who must travel during the COVID-19 crisis, particularly those making critical deliveries to hospitals and grocery stores, and those who work there.​

Project Service, LLC released the following statement: