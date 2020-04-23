Entrepreneurs worry as state says some businesses may not reopen until June at the earliest

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont cleared up some confusion around when the state will reopen on Thursday.

“I’m as anxious to reopen our economy and get back to business as usual as everyone else, but if we don’t do this in a thoughtful way, all of our efforts to mitigate the spread of this virus to date will have been worthless,” Governor Lamont said.

In a news conference, Lamont said May 20 would not be when the entire state would reopen. He said some businesses may not be able to open until June, which is causing some entrepreneurs to fear for their future.

“I just don’t think we’re going to survive,” Dung Tran, of Banh Meee in Hartford, said. “We want to pay out landlords. We want to pay our vendors. We want to pay our employees, but with no customers…they’re [businesses] not going to survive.”

“I suspect that loosening in tranches, again, very carefully in small steps so that our testing can keep base with the loosening,” said Indra Nooyi, Former CEO of Pepsi. “We’ll start sometime in June and will keep progressing through the end of the year.”

While waiting for Lamont’s go ahead, Tran said he’s applied for a small business bridge loan. While he claims he was one of the first to apply, he has yet to hear back.

“We applied for all of the loans; the PPD, the EIDL and the IDLG. Unfortunately, maybe we are just too small of a business for the banks to care?”

Lamont said he wants to get opening the state right, so the virus doesn’t come back. He said that’s the main goal of the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group.

“This group of medical professionals, local business representatives, professionals who work with our at-risk communities, and education officials will provide Connecticut with a valuable resource in our efforts to get our state moving again, while doing so in the safest and most sensible way possible.”

Thursday night, the state announced who will serve on the advisory group.

The main advisory group:

(Co-Chair) Indra Nooyi: Board co-chair of AdvanceCT; former CEO of PepsiCo.

(Co-Chair) Dr. Albert Ko: Professor of epidemiology and medicine and department chair at the Yale School of Public Health.

Oni Chukwu: Executive chairman of Aventri.

Alex Karnal: Partner and managing director of Deerfield; co-founder and board member of The Institute for Life Changing Medicines.

Dr. Mehmood Khan: CEO and board member of Life Biosciences, Inc.

Dr. Harlan Krumholz: Cardiologist and health care researcher at Yale University and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Charles Lee: Scientific director and professor at The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine.

David Scheer: President of Scheer & Company, Inc.; board chair of Aegerion Pharmaceuticals.

The Business Committee:

(Chair) Oni Chukwu: Executive chairman of Aventri.

Joe Brennan: President and CEO of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association.

Rodney Butler: Chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation.

Peter Denious: President and CEO of AdvanceCT.

Howard Hill: Owner of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services.

Roberta Hoskie: President and CEO of Outreach Realty Services.

Steve Matiatos: President of the Connecticut Lodging Association.

Dan Meiser: Chairman of the Connecticut Restaurant Association.

John Olsen: President Emeritus of the Connecticut AFL-CIO.

Fran Pastore: President and CEO of the Women’s Business Development Council.

Timothy Phelan: President of the Connecticut Retail Merchants Association.

Meredith Reuben: CEO of EBP Supply Solutions.

David Roche: President of the Connecticut Building Trades.

Garrett Sheehan: President and CEO of the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce.

Pedro Soto: President and CEO of Hygrade Precision Technologies.

The Community Committee:

(Chair) Marcella Nunez Smith: Director of Equity Research and Innovation at the Yale School of Medicine.

Marie Allen: Executive Director of the Southwestern Connecticut Agency on Aging and Independent Living.

Dr. Ken Alleyne: Vice Chair of the Connecticut Health Foundation.

Nora Duncan: State Director of Connecticut AARP.

Rochelle Palache: Assistant District Leader for SEIU, Local 32BJ.

Daria Smith: Executive Director of the Connecticut State Independent Living Council.

The Education Committee:

(Co-Chair) Rick Levin: Former President of Yale University.

(Co-Chair) Linda Lorimer: Former Vice President for Global and Strategic Initiatives at Yale University.

Rick Branson: Executive Director of the Connecticut Association of Independent Schools.

Jan Hochadel: President of AFT Connecticut.

Steve Kaplan: President of the University of New Haven.

Alice Pritchard: Chief of Staff to the President of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities.

Rachel Rubin: Chief of Staff to the President of the University of Connecticut.

Jen Widness: President of the Connecticut Conference of Independent Colleges.

Donald Williams, Jr.: Executive Director of the Connecticut Education Association.

Governor Lamont’s Representatives:

Paul Mounds: Chief of Staff for the Office of the Governor.

Josh Geballe: Chief Operating Officer for the Office of the Governor and Commissioner of the Department of Administrative Services.

Renée Coleman-Mitchell: Commissioner of the Department of Public Health.

Dr. Matthew Cartter: State Epidemiologist for the Department of Public Health.

Miguel Cardona: Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Education (Also co-chair of the Education Committee).

Beth Bye: Commissioner of the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood (Also member of the Education Committee).

Deidre Gifford: Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Social Services (Also member of the Community Committee).

Amy Porter: Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Aging and Disability Services (Also member of the Community Committee).

Jordan Scheff: Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Developmental Services (Also member of the Community Committee).

David Lehman: Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (Also member of the Business Committee).

Members of the advisory group, along with Governor Lamont’s Chief of Staff Paul Mounds, Jr., will be meeting weekly with the leadership of the Connecticut General Assembly for advice and counsel, including Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney, Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano, Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz, House Majority Leader Matt Ritter and House Minority Leader Themis Klarides.