Essential workers react to announcement of CT COVID vaccine rollout; educators relieved, grocery store workers disappointed

Conn. (WTNH) — As soon as news dropped Monday afternoon about the new COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan, reactions started pouring in from essential workers. Some relieved. Others were disappointed.

As soon as news broke this afternoon that teachers would get dedicated vaccine clinics starting in March, teachers started texting one another, happy to share they will be able to get the vaccine starting next week.

We spoke with Meghan Hatch-Geary who teaches English at Woodland Regional High School. She said teaching in-person is the best thing for education and this will allow them to do more of that.

“This is going to allow for more continuity and consistency of in-person learning and vaccinating educators and school staff is not just about benefiting teachers, it’s about benefitting our students and our families and returning a sense of normalcy. So, we can really move forward into the future healthier and stronger and more secure,” said Hatch-Geary.

The unions that represent grocery workers, however, were disheartened by Monday’s news. They say they have been on the front lines since this pandemic began.

“Our members right from day one were out in front of the customers, so we never thought they would be out of line that they wouldn’t get any preference,” said UFCW Local 371’s Keri Hoehne.

Hoehne says hundreds of them have gotten COVID since the pandemic started. A few of her members have died and many still deal with the lingering effects.

She says nearly a dozen more are reported every week.

CT Transit workers also disappointed for the same reason. And what’s worse, they’re seeing a spike in COVID cases at one of their facilities.

