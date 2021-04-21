‘Even though there are doses out there, getting them is still not super easy’: Yale doctor speaks on extra vaccine doses, herd immunity

Conn. (WTNH) — In the past few months, the COVID-19 vaccine supply was low, not keeping up with the demand as so many seniors rushed to be vaccinated. Today that has shifted, with healthcare providers daily putting the word out about extra or leftover doses available.

But Yale doctor F. Perry Wilson does not think it’s because people are hesitant to get vaccinated. He believes it is due to access.

“Even though there are doses out there, getting them is still not super easy. Even expecting people to go online and register for an appointment time, you still have to search multiple websites that aren’t exactly easy to navigate,” Dr. F. Perry Wilson, Associate Professor, Yale School of Medicine.

He believes we can do much better with actions like creating walk up access clinics.

“Mobile vans coming to high risk areas in some of our cities. Setting up shop and just having people get vaccinated as they walk by.”

Bringing vaccines into large workplaces is another suggestion. A high vaccination rate can lead to “Herd immunity,” where virus cases and spread are low.

“Herd immunity really is local. If you think about it, as long as you are in an area where you’re mixing with people where there’s a high level of immunity, you’re going to be relatively protected.”

A new study reveals the number that just under 50,000 kids under eighteen in the U.S. lost a parent to COVID in the past year.

“Those very families that we know get disproportionately affected by COVID-19.”

Those parental deaths are 20 percent higher than in years before the pandemic. Still, the advice of doctors we speak to is to continue practicing safety measures with masks and social distancing.