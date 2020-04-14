Evidence suggests spread of coronavirus may be slowing down in CT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– There’s more evidence that the spread of coronavirus may be slowing down in our state.

At Tuesday’s virtual news conference, administrators are reporting that while the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital beds system-wide are still high, with Yale New Haven Hospital for the first time at more than 400, the rate of growth of new cases is slowing down.

“Right now in New Haven and across the Yale New Haven Health system, we are seeing a doubling rate every ten days. So about every ten days, the rate of patients doubles. That is substantially slower than we saw in the early part of this, in the late part of March and early part of April when we were seeing doubling rates of three or four days,” said Dr. Thomas Balcesak, Yale New Haven Hospital Chief Medical Officer.

And this response from the CEO of Yale New Haven Health on a petition circulating on the web by employees demanding hazard pay.

“What we need to do is recognize and appreciate all of the people who have shown up, come to work and have done things to support, either directly or indirectly patient care. And we are actively looking at how to do that best right now,” said Marna Borgstrom, Yale New Haven Health CEO.

Hundreds of Yale New Haven Hospital healthcare staff and COVID-19 patients have been given antibody tests designed by Yale researchers. And of the tests completed about 10 percent have shown to have antibodies.

“Now the important question we need to answer is once you’ve developed antibodies in your blood stream against this virus, does it protect you against infection? That’s suggested but not yet known. We suspect that’s the case but we don’t know it,” said Balcezak.

That study and other similar ones will help scientists understand the body’s antibody response to better answer that question.

In the meantime since the outbreak, a total of 680 people have been discharged system wide.

And at Bridgeport Hospital says that they are playing the song “Here Comes The Sun” as patients are leaving.