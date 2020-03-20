Exclusive: Essex couple stuck in North Africa after coronavirus travel ban

ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) — An Essex couple left for North Africa last Thursday for a trek across the Moroccan desert, but the pandemic shut down their excursion, and now they are stuck with other Americans in a resort.

It’s been a week since Sasha Weiss has physically seen her parents.

She said they’re with a group who is immunocompromised. Some are running out of medication, and others are going stir crazy within the walls of a resort. They’re stranded — stuck in paradise.

“My parents went to Morocco Thursday, and they were supposed to be going on a trek through the desert, and there were no warnings of any sort from the government for Africa is so off they went, and within a couple of days they were told that borders were closed,” she told News 8.

Once the country announced that it was suspending all flights in and out of Morocco until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns, the Weiss family began to worry.

The oldest person in their travel group is 80; the youngest is 67.

“There are people with underlying conditions including us,” said Ivy Weiss, a retired nurse.

Her husband, Bruce, has battled cancer and undergone multiple surgeries. Now he said he just wants to come home to his family and his dog.

“We’re not the only ones, but we’ve seemed to have been forgotten,” Brue said. “And we really, really need to get home.”

Sasha said United States senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal are waiting to hear from President Donald Trump.

She said both have written letters to the president requesting help.

A Madison teacher, her mother and niece are also looking to the senators for help. The trio got stuck in Peru after the travel ban went into place.

In the meantime, her parents are trying to stay busy and positive, all while trying to put a smile on their daughter’s face.