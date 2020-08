(WTNH)– Some hot topics on this Friday include asymptomatic people getting tested, how college students can keep safe, and do you need to be near a person with Covid-19 for a long time to get infected?

Dr. Jaimie Meyer, Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine, talks about people who have no symptoms of Covid-19 getting tested and how it’s helping us in Connecticut keep our positivity rate low in the video above.