Expert discusses COVID-19 vaccines and variants; vaccination program for homebound patients

(WTNH)– It’s all about COVID-19 vaccines and variants.

Dr. Jaimie Meyer, Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine, discusses what we need to know about each in the video above.

Hartford HealthCare is the first healthcare organization in the state to take the COVID vaccine on the road, delivering the vaccine to homebound patients in Connecticut.

Andrea Griffith, Vice President of Operations at Hartford HealthCare, discusses how the program to vaccinate homebound patients works in the video above.