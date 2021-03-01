Expert discusses domestic violence on the rise due to COVID-19

(WTNH)– Even before coronavirus, one in four women and one in ten men experience violence from an intimate partner. With the stress and upheaval of life in the past year, those numbers are surely on the rise, but actual data may be difficult to gather.

Kimberly Hughey, Clinical Manager of Outpatient Psychiatric Services at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain, discusses why the numbers don’t reflect domestic violence on the rise due to COVID and the hospital’s program that assists victims of domestic abuse and other types of crime in the video above.