(WTNH)– How medicine is practiced has changed throughout this pandemic and that includes telemedicine, which people have really adapted to.

Doctor Jonathan Kost, Medical Director of Hartford Hospital’s Pain Treatment Center, discusses how telemedicine and Digital Health apps have been used by the Pain Treatment Center in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has helped with patients tracking and monitoring fluctuating pain levels, and well as psychological states, in the video above.